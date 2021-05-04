$20 million lawsuit filed against St. Mary’s Street bar, patron in connection with bicyclist’s death

Beatrice Gonzalez was killed in a suspected DWI crash while she was riding her bicycle on North St. Mary's Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A $20 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a St. Mary’s Street bar and a patron who is accused of driving drunk before police said she hit and killed a 47-year-old mother of two who was riding her bicycle.

According to the lawsuit, 24-year-old Samantha Castillo “had become intoxicated” at ‘Unknown Bar X’ on April 7 before she drove at a high rate of speed over a curb in front of Central Catholic High School in the 1400 block of St. Mary’s Street, striking Beatrice Gonzalez.

Castillo is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to San Antonio police, Gonzalez was leading a group of cyclists through St. Mary’s Street when she stopped to wait for them and was hit moment later.

The lawsuit states that Castillo “consumed numerous alcoholic beverages which were provided, sold or served by the employees of Defendant Unknown Bar X” and “Castillo became obviously intoxicated and was a clear danger to herself and others ... the needless intoxication of Defendant Samantha Castillo was a proximate cause of the death of Beatrice Gonzalez.”

A jury trial is being requested by the lawsuit, which was filed by Rodriguez Trial Law.

