Have you seen this car? San Antonio police say it was used in a fatal hit-and-run along Loop 1604

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Images courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the driver of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision along Loop 1604.

According to police, at 7:17 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, Lisa Rosenstein was jogging west in the 4300 block of N Loop 1604 west access road.

Police say a light-colored Ford Focus, model year between 2012-2014, struck Rosenstein and the driver left the location without stopping and rendering aid.

Investigators say the car should have significant damage to the right headlight area and the passenger mirror damaged or missing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Lisa Rosenstein.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

