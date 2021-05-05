It’s never been easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio, no appointment necessary

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents no longer have to go online or wait on the phone to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

They now have an easier option -- walk-in or drive-thru service without an appointment. And there are several places around town to get one.

University System offers walk-in service at the lower level of the Wonderland of the Americas at 4522 Fredericksburg Road at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 410 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Free parking is available in addition to several VIA bus routes.

Walk-in service is also available at the St. Phillip’s College Library/Center for Learning Resources weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p,m., but only for second doses for the time being. People wanting a first dose need to go to the Wonderland of the Americas. First dose vaccines at St. Phillip’s College will resume on May 17. The college is located at 1801 Martin Luther King Drive. Parking is available in lots #12, 13, 20, additionally, the THCA building is completed and parking is available on the west side of the building facing Walters Street and 21.

A limited number of walk-in opportunities are available at the Robert Green Campus at 903 W. Martin St. downtown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays only.

For more information about University System vaccination services, click here.

Walk-in services are also available at many retail outlets around the city.

H-E-B pharmacies are now taking in walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine during a limited time on the weekdays.

