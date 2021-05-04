Walmart, Sam’s Club accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine at all store pharmacies

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the United States have expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and customers.

The retail giants on Tuesday announced it will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people via appointment or walk-in.

Texans can choose from more than 500 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in the Lone Star State, according to a news release.

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, and Sam’s Club Pharmacies are closed on Sundays. People wanting to get a shot from Sam’s Club do not have to be a member.

Those who want to make an appointment can do so at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or samsclub.com/covid. People who schedule an appointment can complete their pre-vaccination paperwork online.

The expansion comes amid an effort to get more Americans inoculated as the demand for vaccines has waned.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, the executive vice president of Health & Wellness, said in a news release. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Employees are encouraged but not required to get the vaccine. The company is providing employees with two hours of paid time to get an inoculation and allowing three days of paid leave for those experiencing side effects.