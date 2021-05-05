CVS Pharmacy now offering COVID-19 vaccine walk-in service

CVS partners with NAACP of Miami Dade and South Dade after Black community says they were left out

You can now walk into a CVS Pharmacy and get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment, company officials announced Wednesday.

Walk-in appointments are being offered at 800 locations in Texas.

Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available online. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

As of Wednesday, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. Second dose compliance is more than 90% at CVS Health locations.

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the United States on Tuesday announced it will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people via appointment or walk-in.

