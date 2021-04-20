Here’s how you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome drive-thru clinic starting Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city officials announced Monday that a drive-thru option for the COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to the public.

The city said in a news release that people 16 years and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at the Alamodome.

San Antonio Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said the city wanted to make the process easier for people seeking a vaccine.

“Now that the supply has caught up with the demand, we want to make getting your COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible,” Bridger said. “We recognize that for some people it is easier to just pop in rather than make an appointment and we wanted to accommodate that preference.”

According to the city, over 779,687 people in Bexar County have received at least one dose — that includes the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs — and we have surpassed 1 million doses administered.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he was proud of how the local community has stepped up to get vaccinated.

“San Antonio continues to exceed both state and national averages in the number of people vaccinated,” Nirenberg said. “I’m proud of the way San Antonians have come together during this pandemic and stayed the course. Practicing social distancing, good hygiene, wearing masks and getting vaccinated is making a difference. I encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated.”

For more information, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov.

