No appointment necessary: Hundreds show up for city’s reservation-free COVID-19 vaccines at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The words “first come, first served” had people lining up at the Alamodome Friday morning for a shot at that, to be among the first to take advantage of appointment-free COVID-19 vaccines.

The City of San Antonio began offering the clinic, with no reservations needed, as a way to encourage more people to get their shots.

“It’s hard on some people that don’t have computers and stuff like that,” said Roberto Lerma. “I tried calling before, and I did over 400 calls and I could never get through.”

Lerma had been waiting for months for the chance to roll up his sleeve.

People began lining up an hour before the vaccine clinic opened. (KSAT 12 News)

He and many other people there were glad they could simply get in line for a vaccine, rather than have to make an appointment online.

The shots are available to anyone who is at least 16 years old.

Dora Garcia showed up for her second shot, along with her 20-year-old son, Ruben Gonzales.

