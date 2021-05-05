‘Not enough words to express gratitude’: Balcones Heights officer thanks those who saved his life following shooting

SAN ANTONIO – It was an emotional day for the Balcones Heights Police Department and Methodist Hospital as police sergeant Jose “Joey” Sepulveda returned to the hospital where he recovered following a shooting.

Sepulveda was shot multiple times in the line of duty while responding to a call for a burglary. Wednesday was a day to honor the sergeant’s recovery and the quick life-saving actions by his partner along with those on the hospital staff.

“Thank you. Thank you for their fast actions. And their training, there’s just not enough words to express the gratitude that myself and, you know, everybody else in my family, you know, can express. There’s just no words,” Sepulveda said.

Wednesday’s day of celebration took place at the same roundabout where Sepulveda’s vehicle pulled up three months ago when he had multiple wounds.

“The backseat passenger pulled out a gun, a handgun and fired. He fired once, hit me in the neck and then continued to keep firing,” Sepulveda said.

The sergeant and his partner were just responding to the call and it escalated quickly.

“A lot of adrenaline goes through,” Officer Edgar Ortiz said.

Ortiz worked quickly, scooping up his partner and rushing him to Methodist Hospital.