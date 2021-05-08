Oh, barnacles! Boy, 4, buys over $2K worth of Spongebob popsicles through mother’s Amazon account, reports say

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 12: SpongeBob performs during a segment of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" at CBS Television City on December 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It’s a dream come true for one Brooklyn boy who secretly ordered 51 cases, or over $2,600 worth of Spongebob Squarepants popsicles through his mother’s Amazon account, according to a report from TODAY.

His mother, Jennifer Bryant, was in for quite the shock when she was alerted of her son Noah’s order through her Amazon account, which totaled $2,618.85, according to TODAY.

Noah also had the order shipped to his aunt’s house.

TODAY reports it was Noah’s love for the beloved Nickelodeon character that prompted him to order the tasty treat in the first place.

Unfortunately, due to what type of order it was through Amazon, the company says it will not accept a return of the items, according to TODAY.

Ad

However, Amazon says it has been in touch with the Bryant family regarding the order, according to a report from WABC-TV, in New York.

Bryant is a mother of three kids and is currently attending New York University as a full-time student, according to TODAY.

Her classmate, Katie Schloss, shared Bryant’s story on social media that has gone viral this week.

At last check, the Spongebob popsicles being sold on Amazon are currently unavailable.

More on KSAT:

This genius TikTok will teach you how to get your bathroom smelling better than ever