Twins make massive donation to San Antonio Humane Society in honor of 9th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – You could consider them some of the youngest philanthropists in San Antonio. But for these 9-year-old twins, it’s all about the wagging tails and wet noses.

When you donate to the San Antonio Humane Society, sometimes you don’t get to meet who benefits from it. However, that’s not the case for twins Jadyn and Justyce Perez.

Since the age of four, the twins have been dropping off massive donations to SAHS of essential items.

“They brought in dog beds, cat beds, food, treats, toys -- just a wide selection that will go a long way in helping us provide the best care possible for our pets. That is like feeding them, playing with them, gives them extra activities while they wait for their forever home,” said PR associate with SAHS, Lucia Almanza.

But, how do they go about collection donations about as large as their living room? It’s simple. Instead of the twins asking for birthday gifts, they ask for donations.

“We have a list of things and for our birthday, we send them out and... we also buy things,” said the twins.

It’s a tradition that involves the whole family.

“We usually take about a month to collect, and then we lay out all the gifts at the end of the month for our big picture, just to show the growth from each year,” said the twins’ mom, Sondra Perez.

Jadyn and Justyce said they decided to start their own tradition all because of one person they both look up to.

“She was sending her gifts to the children’s hospital. We wanted to do something like that too, but since we love the animals, we wanted to do the human society,” said the twins.

This year marks Jordyn’s fifth year donating to the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. In fact, KSAT first covered Jordyn’s first donation back when she was just 7-years-old.

When asked how long they plan to keep up this birthday tradition, Jadyn and Justyce has this to say:

“I actually want to do it my whole life... I do too,” said the twins.

