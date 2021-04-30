San Antonio animal shelters see increase in adoptions during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – They are the perfect pandemic partners, but some are still searching for a place to call home. San Antonio animal shelters saw a big increase in the number of adoptions over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Area shelters hope to see that trend continue on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Lucia Almanza with the San Antonio Humane Society said the doors closed for a short time, but after they reopened the number of adoptions went up.

“It’s like they can sense that second chance so when they go home they just shower you with love and unconditional support,” she said.

The Animal Defense League of Texas also saw a 20% increase in the number of adoptions and fostering. Both shelters believe the pandemic may have played a factor.

“We saw the support and the need in the community to add to their families with a new furry friend,” Almanza said.

However, as people ease back into their regular life away from home, Almanza said separation anxiety can set in.

Ad

Pet owners can avoid that by taking more morning walks with their pets or through enrichment activities.