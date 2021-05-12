San Antonio police, SWAT involved in standoff with armed man outside South Side building, police say

San Antonio police and SWAT involved in a standoff with an armed man on South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and SWAT are involved in a standoff with an armed man on the city’s South Side Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to Ada Street and South New Braunfels Avenue, just east of Interstate 37 after receiving word of a man with a gun.

According to police, customers at an H-E-B told officers that the man was walking around the parking lot with a gun, threatening to shoot himself.

Police said they have the man contained to an area next to a building and negotiators are trying to get the man to drop the gun. He has not been identified.



SAPD said the standoff has been ongoing for more than five hours. There have been no reports of injuries.

