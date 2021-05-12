Woman hit, killed by pickup truck on city’s East Side, police say

Image of scene at crash involving pedestrian on East Side near South W.W. White Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s was hit and killed by a pickup truck on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of South W.W. White Road, not far from Rigsby Avenue.

According to police, the unidentified woman was walking in front of Big Lou’s Pizza when she was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Police said the woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, but she later died.

The driver of the truck did stop to render aid and will not be facing any charges, police said.

SAPD did not give an explanation as to why the crash occurred.