WATCH: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office hosts virtual memorial for fallen deputies

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will pay tribute to fallen deputies with a virtual ceremony on Thursday morning.

BCSO will hold the fallen deputy memorial virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will take place at 9 a.m. outside the Bexar County Courthouse.

The memorial will be closed to the public, but BCSO is encouraging people to view a livestream of the ceremony.

You can view the ceremony above, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.