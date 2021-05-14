Man hit, killed by pickup truck on city’s West Side, police say

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and San Fernando Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was hit and killed by a pickup truck as he tried to cross a West Side street late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and San Fernando Street.

According to police, the man was simply trying to cross the street when he was struck by the truck. The man was taken to University Hospital where he later died, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the truck did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.