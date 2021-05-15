WATCH LIVE: Family of James Chairez gives update on investigation into his disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – The family of missing toddler James Avie Chairez will provide an update on the latest developments in the investigation of his disappearance.

The briefing is set for 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15. The family will also be speaking out on child abuse, child abandonment, and child mistreatment and neglect, according to a release.

This comes after human remains were found in a West Side mobile home park, where James Chairez lived with his mother, 20-year-old D’Lanny Reaneille Chairez, in late April.

The human remains have not yet been identified by the medical examiner. They were found during a search by investigators at the mobile home, located in the 7600 block of W. Military Drive, on April 28, according to a previous KSAT report.

The address is listed as the last known address for James’ mother, D’Lanny Chairez.

D’Lanny Chairez was arrested in March on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child and was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

She was initially reported missing along with 18-month-old James on Jan. 4.

Investigators eventually tracked D’Lanny down, but they did not find James with her.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

