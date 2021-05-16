Police: Man arrested for allegedly setting Abilene business on fire after confronting owner

ABILENE, Texas – A 29-year-old man is behind bars after Abilene police said he confronted a business owner and allegedly set his business on fire.

The incident happened around 11:48 a.m., Sunday, in the 4100 block of North First.

Police said the man confronted the business owner while carrying a rifle and they had a “verbal exchange.”

The suspect then got into his vehicle and drove to the back of the business. The business owner called police to notify officers of the situation.

When police arrived, smoke was seen coming from the business and fire crews worked the scene to extinguish the flames, according to officials.

The suspect, Pedro Mares, was taken into custody. He’s charged with arson and aggravated assault, both second-degree felonies, police said.

Authorities said an additional charge is still pending for Mares, for felon in possession of a firearm.

