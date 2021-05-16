San Antonio police seek suspect accused of fatally shooting man at apartment building

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a suspect responsible for the death of 31-year-old Gary Smith on May 5.

The incident happened at the Oak Manor Apartments on 2330 Austin Highway.

Police said Smith was sitting in his parked car when a Nissan Altima pulled up behind him. An occupant of the Nissan fired several gunshots, which resulted in Smith’s death, according to officials.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call SAPD at 210-207-7579.

People with tips and information could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.