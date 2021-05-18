Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 18: Metro Health reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 221,337 total COVID-19 cases and 3,433 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 159 new cases as of Tuesday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 168 patients are hospitalized, 49 are in the intensive care unit and 24 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 842,192 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 672,648 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

Note: State vaccination numbers may slightly vary from Metro Health counts, which are only released on Mondays and Thursdays during the COVID-19 city and county briefing.

