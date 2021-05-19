Get paid $1,000 to explore Texas as Chief Adventure Officer

Texas – Someone in Texas will soon get to add Chief Adventure Officer to their resume.

WhistleOut, a search engine that lets you search and compare wireless plans, is offering one adventurer the chance to explore Texas and get paid $1,000.

The job description? “Snap some pictures with a phone of your state’s great outdoors,” according to WhistleOut.com. The company will provide the smartphone and reimburse the Chief Adventure Officer (CAO) up to $500 for gas, food and miscellaneous expenses associated with the job.

The CAO will be responsible for planning a scenic outdoor trip in Texas which should be documented on a smartphone that WhistleOut will provide.

According to the job listing, the CAO can choose a smartphone priced up to $1,000 which will be shipped directly to the person by WhistleOut. That device is what the CAO will use to take photos and share them on social media.

Ad

The smartphone, travel expenses and $1,000 will all go directly to the job winner.

The CAO is responsible for choosing the Texas destination they take photos of and share across various social media platforms.

Applicants have until 3 p.m. on Friday, May 21, to apply for the CAO position. A full list of job details and how to apply can be found here.

The winner will be contacted via email and has seven days to accept or decline the offer. The applicant must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S.