Workforce Solutions Alamo to host three COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics

SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo is hosting three COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in partnership with Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department.

The first clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the WSA Career Center at 3652 Bluemel Road.

The second clinic will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at the WSA Career Center at 6723 South Flores St. #100.

The third clinic will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at the WSA Career Center at 4535 East Houston St.

Pfizer vaccines will be available for all residents 12 years and older. Individuals will need to bring a valid ID. A parent or guardian is required to accompany children ages 12 to 17 years old to receive the vaccine.

Residents are encouraged to register online.

In addition to receiving a vaccine, the pop-up is also an opportunity for residents to learn about jobs and careers, a news release said.

WSA officials said the goal of the clinics is to reach underserved areas, increase vaccination rates and connect the workforce to businesses toward a pre-pandemic economy.

