Fiesta-themed COVID-19 vaccination event taking place this Saturday

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and WellMed will host a Fiesta-themed COVID-19 vaccination drive this Saturday on the South Side.

The Johnson & Johnson shot will be offered while supplies last from 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of the 2600 Plaza building at 2600 SW Military Drive, near South Zarzamora Street.

The drive-through clinic will feature Rey Feo LXXII Thomas Aguillon and include giveaways like Fiesta medals.

Locals who haven’t received their COVID-19 vaccine and who are at least 18 years old are encouraged to attend.

A valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport is required.

