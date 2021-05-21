Partly Cloudy icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Fiesta-themed COVID-19 vaccination event taking place this Saturday

Drive-through clinic will be at 2600 SW Military Drive

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
Vaccine
,
WellMed
,
Fiesta
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and WellMed will host a Fiesta-themed COVID-19 vaccination drive this Saturday on the South Side.

The Johnson & Johnson shot will be offered while supplies last from 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of the 2600 Plaza building at 2600 SW Military Drive, near South Zarzamora Street.

The drive-through clinic will feature Rey Feo LXXII Thomas Aguillon and include giveaways like Fiesta medals.

Locals who haven’t received their COVID-19 vaccine and who are at least 18 years old are encouraged to attend.

A valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport is required.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: