Fiesta-themed COVID-19 vaccination event taking place this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and WellMed will host a Fiesta-themed COVID-19 vaccination drive this Saturday on the South Side.
The Johnson & Johnson shot will be offered while supplies last from 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of the 2600 Plaza building at 2600 SW Military Drive, near South Zarzamora Street.
The drive-through clinic will feature Rey Feo LXXII Thomas Aguillon and include giveaways like Fiesta medals.
Locals who haven’t received their COVID-19 vaccine and who are at least 18 years old are encouraged to attend.
A valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport is required.
