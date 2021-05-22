SAPD: 2 men shot by security guard after argument outside NW Side strip club

Two men are hospitalized following a shooting that happened outside of a Northwest Side gentleman's club, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized after San Antonio police said they were shot by a security guard following an argument outside of a strip club on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., Saturday, in the 2700 block of Northwest Loop 410, outside of Sugar’s.

Police said three men were causing a disturbance inside of the club when security kicked them out.

An argument broke out between the men and security outside of the club before the men got into their truck, according to officials.

The security guard pulled out his gun and fired gunshots into the men’s truck, police said, striking two of the men in the arm. The third man was not hit by the gunfire.

Authorities said the group made threats toward the security guard, pinned him with their vehicle and reached for what the security guard believed was a gun before they left the scene.

The men drove to a Marriott hotel in the 3200 block of NW Loop 410, where the driver asked for help.

Both of the men who were shot were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Police also established a crime scene outside of Sugar’s and detained several people.

No charges were filed and the investigation is still ongoing.

