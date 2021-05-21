Argument between laborers ends in shooting outside King William home

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men doing foundation work at a home in the King William area ended in gunfire Friday morning, San Antonio Police chief William McManus said.
The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical but stable condition, McManus said.
The shooter, a man in his 20s to 30s, ran from the scene and stole a Mercedes at gunpoint from a couple and crashed it in the city’s South Side, McManus said. The shooter is believed to be cornered behind a building, the chief said.
The couple and the homeowner were not injured.
We’ll have more details as they become available.