Person run over, killed while chasing VIA bus, agency official says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed while chasing a VIA bus Monday afternoon.

A VIA official said a bus was departing from a bus stop at Commerce and Walters streets when a person began to chase the bus and tapped on its side.

Moments later, the person slipped while running and fell under the rear tires of the bus and was run over.

San Antonio police confirmed that the person died.

In 2017, VIA launched a safety campaign that urges passengers and pedestrians not to chase after buses. Since then, VIA’s buses bear a sign that says “Stay Safe, Don’t Chase” or some other similar safety message.

