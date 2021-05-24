San Antonio police searching for missing 14-year-old girl on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared on the Northwest Side.

Alani McCaslin was last seen May 15 in the 9000 block of Cordes Junction, not far from Sonoma and Kyle Seale Parkways. She was reported missing on May 16, according to SAPD.

McCaslin is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes.

She has a scar in between her eyes and on her right ankle. She is right-handed, has curly ear-top lengthed hair and has a diagnosed medical condition, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.