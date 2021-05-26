Meals on Wheels San Antonio to break ground on $18.9 million campus this Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels San Antonio, a nonprofit organization that helps to provide meal deliveries to local seniors, has seen an increase in the need for its services. On Wednesday, it is set to break ground on a new facility that has been years in the making to serve those who are most vulnerable in our community.

In 2020, the nonprofit added more than 2,400 new home delivery clients and expanded its service to include eight other counties.

“It has been a huge effort by a lot of people to get to this point,” said Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels San Antonio. “We have been working on this for quite some time, have owned the property for a couple of years. But of course, we have been raising money.”

According to a news release from the nonprofit, “The estimated cost for the project is ($18.9 million) to construct a facility that will have an optimized kitchen with plenty of both cold and dry storage, an efficient food preparation space, a dedicated volunteer training and waiting area, and an expanded Grace Place Alzheimer’s Activity Center. "

For long-time Meals on Wheels volunteer and the Capital Campaign co-chair Claudia Zapata Elliot, the new facility is about more than providing meals.

“It’s really about providing companionship, providing dignity for the seniors of San Antonio, and it’s incredibly rewarding,” Elliot said. “This building is such a testament to the giving spirit of San Antonio and to our community and to caring for our seniors.”

To date, Meals on Wheels has raised $8.5 million of its $12 million goal. The organization invites the public to help it raise the remaining 30% needed by visiting www.mowsatx.org/timetodeliver.

