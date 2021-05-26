SAPD: Man shot under highway overpass near downtown San Antonio

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near I-35 and Main.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Wednesday afternoon beneath a highway overpass near downtown San Antonio.

Police were called to Interstate 35 and Main Avenue to respond to the call around 2 p.m., according to Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said the shooter was intending to hit someone else who was with the gunshot victim, but the victim inadvertently stepped in front of the bullet.

The victim, believed to be between 40 and 50 years of age, was struck in the upper torso. He and his friend then made their way to a nearby motel to call for help.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

McManus said an altercation between the shooter and the victim’s friend preceded the shooting.

Officers have a good idea on who the shooter is, McManus said.

“I’m confident we’ll have this case closed sooner than later,” McManus said.

Officers are now looking for the suspect, who took off in a gray car, McManus said.