Schlitterbahn announces boost in starting pay for lifeguards to $15-$16 per hour for 2021 season

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn announced on Wednesday that it would be raising starting pay for lifeguards to $15-$16 per hour for the 2021 summer season.

The pay rates for lifeguards will be based on certifications. Pay for other positions, like security and kitchen staff, have also increased to $14 and $13 per hour, respectively.

Park officials said that they plan to hire 500 additional workers to meet anticipated guest demand for the 2021 season after hiring more than 1,110 front-line associates this year.

“We have chosen to increase wages as we know that seasonal associates play a vital role in the guest experience. We are committed to creating fun and memorable times for all our guests,” said Schlitterbahn General Manager Darren Hill. “But a seasonal job at our park can offer so much more. You can gain valuable experience in a safe environment, develop marketable skills for the future, and make new friends while being part of something truly special. And our seasonal associates have the opportunity to be rehired for jobs all the way through college and beyond.”

Additional perks for park associates include discounts, reward and recognition programs, free tickets and admission to Schlitterbahn and any Cedar Fair park and a $500 bonus for all eligible associates.

For more information about seasonal employment opportunities and to apply, visit bahnjobs.com.

