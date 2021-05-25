Dress for Success San Antonio and THRU Project host clothing drive campaign to help job seekers

SAN ANTONIO – They’re two nonprofit organizations, but they share the same mission to help others.

Dress for Success San Antonio and the THRU Project are attempting to help get people back into the workforce.

Both organizations are holding a clothing drive campaign to help job seekers get the correct business attire.

Stephanie Shokrian is interim executive director for Dress for Success San Antonio. She said organizers behind the clothing drive are looking for gently used business attire.

“Dresses, pant suits, jackets blazers, shoes,” she said.

Donation boxes are currently set up at all Alamo Title Locations around San Antonio. Shokrian hopes the community will get involved.

“We’re just taking in donations and then every once in a while one of us will swoop by and pick it all up,” Shorkian said.

This marks the first time both nonprofits are working together. The THRU Project was established 10 years ago.

They help foster youth overcome challenges faced in the foster care system.

Gabriella Franklin is a development manager with the nonprofit. She said they want to make sure youth know they are not alone.

“Just because you are in the foster care system and you age out doesn’t mean you have to navigate this world alone,” she said.

Franklin said part of their support includes guidance and connecting youth to organizations like Dress for Success.

“We cannot let them flounder, we can’t not support them,” she said.

Shokrian agrees and encourages people not to give up.

“You’re gonna find that through your community and reaching out and minting support and clocking in with your resources that we are all in this together,” she said.

The clothing drive will run through June 21. On July 8, both organizations will host an event called “Light the Way THRU to Success”.

The fashion show will benefit both nonprofits.