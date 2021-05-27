Tech rally in downtown San Antonio biggest event since COVID-19 pandemic began

SAN ANTONIO – An event intended to help rejuvenate the tech industry in San Antonio could also be a milestone moment for the downtown area as a whole.

Thursday evening’s “Tech District Reboot Rally” organized by Tech Bloc in Legacy Park, next to the new Frost Tower, is a mask-optional event meant to give the downtown tech district an “energetic boost.”

“We want to jump forward, spring forward - restart, reboot the engine, if you will, and signal to everybody that, with whatever comfort level they have, it’s OK to return downtown. It’s OK to live, work, play, learn downtown in the tech district again,” said Tech Bloc CEO David Heard.

Heard said that the pandemic took a toll on the momentum the local tech scene had been gathering prior to the pandemic, especially in relation to startup companies.

“It was more difficult to raise money. It was more difficult to get new customers, to come together to hire and meet teammates. And that’s really the heart of the tech district, is a smaller startup communities,” Heard said.

Speaking with KSAT at noon Thursday, Tech Bloc said more than 2,500 people had registered for the free event and they expected about 1,200 to actually show up.

Centro San Antonio, which is a sponsor for the rally, says it’s the largest downtown event to happen since before the pandemic.

“I think it’s a symbol of hope and joy that has been much needed and missed in downtown,” said Elizabeth Burt, Centro’s director of urban activation and play. “We’re just tickled pink to to welcome hyper local, specifically employees who have left kind of their office space to go home. And we want them back, and we want them enjoying downtown in new and dynamic ways, especially in this new park.”

The “Tech District Reboot Rally” is taking place Thursday, May 27 between 5:30 p.m. at 8:30 p.m. at Legacy Park at 103 W. Houston Street.