Woman killed, home destroyed in fire that may have been sparked by lightning

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters found a woman dead in the rubble of a home that was destroyed by fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Stoney Mist for a house fire just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and a total loss.

After firefighters put out the flames and secured the scene, they found a woman’s body in the debris of the home.

Investigators said the fire did not appear to be suspicious and may have been caused by lightning.

The Medical Examiner has a tentative ID of the woman but is not releasing it yet.

