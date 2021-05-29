Mostly Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman killed, home destroyed in fire that may have been sparked by lightning

The victim’s identity has not been released

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: 
fire
,
North Side
Woman killed, home destroyed in fire that may have been sparked by lightning
Woman killed, home destroyed in fire that may have been sparked by lightning

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters found a woman dead in the rubble of a home that was destroyed by fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Stoney Mist for a house fire just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and a total loss.

After firefighters put out the flames and secured the scene, they found a woman’s body in the debris of the home.

Investigators said the fire did not appear to be suspicious and may have been caused by lightning.

The Medical Examiner has a tentative ID of the woman but is not releasing it yet.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: