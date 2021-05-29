Comal River closed in New Braunfels due to heavy rain overnight

Tubers float the Comal River despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a "massive outbreak" in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Heavy rains overnight forced New Braunfels officials to temporarily close the Comal River, according to the city.

The closure means residents and visitors cannot go tubing or do other recreational activities, officials say.

The overnight rain in the area increased the river’s flow, which was measured this morning at approximately 485 cubic feet per second. Additionally, officials say, the river has poor clarity and debris has washed in along the riverbank at the Tube chute dam.

New Braunfels Chief of Police Keith Lane ordered the closure on Saturday and said he would reevaluate the river closure on Sunday morning to determine if recreational activities can continue.

“It should be noted that forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting additional thunderstorm possibilities and those ongoing weather factors will play a role in future decisions made by city officials,” the New Braunfels Police Department said in a Facebook post.

