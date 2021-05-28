New Braunfels preparing for influx of crowds during upcoming Memorial Day weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels is preparing for an uptick of visitors taking to the Comal and Guadalupe rivers as the Memorial Day weekend approaches.

David Ferguson, the media and communications coordinator of New Braunfels, said the city’s police department would have extra patrols over the holiday weekend.

“We’re expecting some pretty big crowds. The weather is going to be great, and we know that, and so during those big holiday weekends, the New Braunfels Police Department does have extra river patrols. Those patrols are there every weekend during the summer but in particular on those busy holiday weekends,” Ferguson said.

The river operations manager, Amy Niles, said visitors can expect the same rules and regulations that have always been in place.

“We require all of our guests to bring their food and beverages in reusable containers, so please don’t bring your disposables out on the river,” Niles said. “Tubes need to be limited to five feet or smaller, so please measure your tubes before you come out, and there’s no glass or styrofoam allowed here on the Comal River or Guadalupe River in New Braunfels.”

Niles reminds the public the Comal and Guadalupe rivers are natural waterways. Therefore, it’s essential to keep in mind the dangers that come along with them. She advised if you’re not a strong swimmer, consider another type of water recreation.

“We do encourage all of our guests to wear lifejackets,” Niles said.

While masks will not be required while floating in the rivers, New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said they encourage everyone to maintain social distance.

“We want young kids to be wearing the life vests. We want people to be safe when they get in the water, but everyone knows that what’s underneath the water is not always seen,” Brockman said. “And we want people to also respect the fact that when you come and visit us, take care of our beautiful environment and use the trash bags that are our outfitters provide for you. Use the garbage receptacles.”

For complete information on rules and regulations, visit www.texastubes.com

“We want people to have fun, and we also want people who are coming here because they’ve been locked up so long to enjoy and just enjoy the great outdoors,” Brockman said.