Comal River reopens for recreation Friday after closing due to heavy rainfall, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal River has reopened for all recreational activities following Thursday’s heavy rainfall, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The river reopened around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to a social media post from NBPD, and is now open to tubers, swimmers, and other visitors.

Since Thursday’s temporary closure, police said the river flow has now returned to safe conditions and the water’s clarity is returning to normal.

UPDATE: Comal River Reopens for Recreation at 2pm Today Effective at 2pm today (06-04-21), the Comal River in New... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Friday, June 4, 2021

City staff is still working to finish cleaning up debris along the riverbanks and at the Tube Chute Dam, but river-goers are urged to be cautious in case more debris is found under the water’s surface.

Police said life vests are also encouraged for those taking part in river activities.

As the rainy weather may continue into the weekend, New Braunfels police said they’ll continue to share updates on its Facebook page here.

Ad

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT: