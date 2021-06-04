Comal River temporarily closed due to Thursday’s heavy rainfall, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Heavy rains prompted a temporary closure of the Comal River on Thursday, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The closure of the river means residents are not able to go tubing or do any other recreational activities, given the increased flow of water.

Police said the heavy rains caused the water of river to measure over 400 cubic feet per second with poor water clarity.

Debris was also found along the riverbanks and at the Tube Chute dam, according to officials.

City officials will reevaluate the closure Friday morning and determine if it is safe enough for river recreation to continue. For more updates, follow the New Braunfels police Facebook page here.

