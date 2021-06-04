Residents find 60+ people in tractor-trailer on SW Side road, several fled into woods, SAFD says

Between 60 to 80 people were found inside a tractor-trailer on Queensberry Road on the Southwest Side on Friday, June 4, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Loud banging led to the discovery of dozens of people stuck inside a tractor-trailer on a Southwest Side street early Friday morning.

Between 60-80 people were found inside the trailer on Queensberry Road, not far from Watson and Somerset roads, according to San Antonio fire officials.

SAFD Battalion Chief Russell Johnson said it is believed that people were in the trailer for around four hours. It was found around 4 a.m. when some people who live in the area heard banging coming from the trailer.

When police arrived, several people from inside the trailer fled into the woods. SAPD’s Eagle helicopter was used to search for the people who fled.

Johnson said that by the time SAFD arrived, SAPD had already detained 20 men and nine women. Their age range is estimated from 17 to 32.

Firefighters checked people for injuries, but out of the 29 people there, no one was hurt, Johnson said.

The trailer was air-conditioned, he said, and the 18-wheeler had traveled from Laredo.

SAPD called VIA to help transport people. Homeland Security is taking over the investigation.

