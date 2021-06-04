Second arrest made in crash that killed teacher’s assistant on Northwest Side

Isaiah Judah Carrillo, 21, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of having a mix of alcohol and drugs in his system while driving at 78 miles per hour moments before a deadly crash has been arrested, records show.

Isaiah Judah Carrillo, 21, was booked Thursday and charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $125,000.

San Antonio police said he was driving a KIA Forte that was involved in a crash with a Chevrolet Silverado on Oct. 24 at the intersection of Evers Road and Fairford Drive on the Northwest Side.

The Silverado was traveling southbound on Evers Road and took a left turn in front of the Forte, which was traveling northbound on Evers Road, police said.

The Silverado spun out and came to a halt on the street while the Forte crashed into a stop sign, police said.

Geanesse Guel, 27, was a passenger in the Forte and died in the wreck, police said. Carrillo suffered broken legs and was transported by ambulance to University Hospital.

Geanesse Kassandra Guel, 27, was killed in the wreck that occurred around 3 a.m. on Oct. 24 on Evers Road at Fairford Drive. (Crime Stoppers)

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, surveillance footage found that Carrillo was driving the Forte at a minimum of 78 miles per hour just prior to the crash. The speed limit in the residential area is 35 miles per hour.

Blood samples collected from Carrillo showed he had alcohol and cannabis in his system, the affidavit states.

Months before Carrillo’s arrest, San Antonio police announced they were searching for the driver of the Silverado, who they said fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver, and Guel’s family pleaded for help from the community. Her family said she worked as a teacher’s assistant and was on track to graduate from UTSA to become a school teacher.

Investigators eventually arrested Juventino Rivas Jr., 45, on charges of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, records show.

Juventino Rivas Jr., 45, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, records show. Image: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the registered address for the Silverado was five houses away. Police said when they went to the home, they saw blood on a doormat, exterior deadbolt and decorative pumpkin.

Surveillance footage also captured a man, later identified as Rivas, leaving and returning to the crash site. A 911 caller told police she recalled the man walking around the scene but not offering help, the affidavit states.

Rivas was arrested in January.

