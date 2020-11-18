Family of teacher’s assistant killed in hit-and-run crash desperate for answers, pleads for help from community

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a teacher’s assistant who was killed in a hit-and-run crash is pleading with the community to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

Geanesse Guel, 27, died just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. San Antonio police said she was riding in a car when the driver of a green Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of them, causing their KIA Forte to crash into a stop sign on Evers Road at Fairford Drive.

Crime Stoppers searching for driver accused in hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old woman

Police said the driver of the Silverado then got out of the truck and ran off.

“She was going to get something to eat with her friend,” said Jenille Hernandez, Guel’s sister. “They said the airbag went out and caused a head injury, and that if that driver would have not run off and stayed back to give assistance, she would be alive today.”

The impact was so hard it left Guel’s friend unconscious, as well.

“It is just hard to realize that we are not going to see her again, and it is frustrating that there is nothing we can do to bring the person who did this to justice,” said Frank Hernandez, Guel’s brother-in-law.

The family says Guel was a loving person.

“She loved everybody,” Jenille Hernandez said. “She loved anybody who came into her life. She would automatically make them feel like a part of her life.”

Guel was on track to graduate from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a degree in education to become a teacher.

“She loved teaching children,” Jenille Hernandez said. “She would teach my son numbers because he was going to start school this year. She would show him the numbers, and every time he would get it right, she would say, ‘OK, now kiss your brain!’ He would take his hand, kiss it, and then touch his head. I just thought that was so special -- the little connection they had.”

The family said Guel worked hard to make learning fun for her students.

“She was very dedicated to what she was doing,” Frank Hernandez said. “She took her school work very seriously.”

“She wanted to influence little kids and help them to stay positive in life always,” Jenille Hernandez said. “No matter what -- that was just the person she was. Always had a smile on her face and staying positive.”

The family said they are not taking this loss well.

“Her mom is really struggling,” Frank Hernandez said. “Everybody misses her. We all miss her. That is why it is important that people speak up. She needs your help.”

Even the students Guel impacted said they miss her dearly.

“They wrote the family letters,” Jenille Hernandez said. “Some of them would say, ‘I miss you. You were so funny and so fun. You always made fun Fridays so happy for us.’ I wish she was here to see how much they all loved her.”

The family said they forgive the driver suspected in this crash, but they urge them to do the right thing.

“Everybody makes mistakes, but we also have to own up to those mistakes,” Frank Hernandez said. “Imagine if that was your daughter. What would you do? How would you feel? I don’t know how he is living with himself, knowing he did so much damage and just be out there.”

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver of the Silverado. Tips can be made by calling 210-224-7867 or by using the P3 Tips app.