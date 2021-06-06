Comal River temporarily closed due to recent heavy rainfall, police say

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

File photo of the Comal River in New Braunfels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Recent heavy rainfall has prompted a temporary closure of the Comal River, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The closure was issued Sunday morning. This means that residents are not able to go tubing or do any other recreational activities, given the increased flow of water.

Update (2:00pm): Temporary Closure of Comal River Access for Recreation Continues Increased river flow and water... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Police said the heavy rains have caused the increased flow, measuring approximately 440 cubic feet per second, with poor water clarity.

Minor amounts of debris have also been found along the river banks and the Tube Chute dam, according to officials.

City officials will reevaluate the river conditions Monday morning to determine if recreational activities can continue.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Lifeguards in high demand this summer; shortage could stagger pool hours