La Panadería to release Fiesta-themed croissant this week

The Tres Leches croissant will be available June 17-27, the bakery says

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

La Panadería is releasing a signature Fiesta-themed, Tres Leches croissant at its Broadway, Houston Street and La Cantera Heights locations during Fiesta, on June 17-27.
La Panadería is releasing a signature Fiesta-themed, Tres Leches croissant at its Broadway, Houston Street and La Cantera Heights locations during Fiesta, on June 17-27. (La Panadería)

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio bakery is dishing out some of its most colorful treats, just in time for the city’s biggest party of the year.

La Panadería is releasing a signature Fiesta-themed, Tres Leches croissant at its Broadway, Houston Street and La Cantera Heights locations during Fiesta, from June 17-27.

La Panadería is releasing a signature Fiesta-themed, Tres Leches croissant. (La Panadería)

The croissant will be filled with strawberries and cream and “adorned with Fiesta-colored frosting,” the bakery said in a release. Customers can order the croissant online and in-store.

For more on the bakery’s new Fiesta treat, or to see their full menu, visit its website here.

