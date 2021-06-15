Alamodome to reduce drive-thru vaccine clinic hours during Fiesta Carnival

People began lining up an hour before the vaccine clinic opened.

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamodome drive-thru vaccine clinic is reducing its hours June 15 through June 26 during the Fiesta Carnival as the event is held on the same grounds.

The reduced hours for the clinic will now be from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday in Lot B of the Alamodome grounds. The clinic will resume its normal hours of of noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will also offer several pop-up vaccine clinics during Fiesta events. These clinics are free to the public and vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis.

You can find a list of all the vaccine clinics and locations here.

More on KSAT: