Free summer meal program for kids provided by San Antonio ISD

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District will host a free summer meal program starting June 21 for children aged 18 and younger and students over 18 and still in school but considered disabled and enrolled in a special education program.

SAISD will be providing free curbside meals from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The meal program is part of the “Seamless Summer Nutrition Program” made possible through the Texas Department of Agriculture.

“The federally-funded program enables children to receive nutritious meals throughout the summer,” said Jenny Arredondo, senior executive director of Child Nutrition Services of SAISD. “Regular and appropriate nutrition is very important to support a student’s academic performance and overall health.”

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Arnold ES - 467 Freiling Drive

Barkley Ruiz ES - 1111 S. Navidad Street

Baskin ES - 630 Crestview Drive

Bowden AC - 515 Willow Street

Burbank HS - 1002 Edwards Street

Edison HS - 701 Santa Monica Drive

Foster AC - 6718 Pecan Valley Drive

Japhet AC - 314 Astor Street

Knox ECE 302 - Tipton Avenue

Longfellow MS - 1130 E. Sunshine Drive

ML King AC - 3501 Martin L. King Drive

Rhodes MS - 3000 Tampico Street

Schenck - 101 Kate Schenck Avenue

Travis ECHS - 1915 N. Main Avenue

Young Women’s Leadership AC - 2123 W. Huisache Avenue

For more information on the summer meal program, call (210) 554-2290.

RELATED