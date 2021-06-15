Marijuana-themed sandwich joint is bringing ‘toasted’ subs to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A marijuana-themed sandwich franchise known as Cheba Hut is opening its first location in San Antonio.

Cheba Hut offers more than 30 “toasted” subs in addition to a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies, according to a press release.

There’s also a full-service bar with drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita and a mix of local brews that will include classics from Freetail Brewing Co., Alamo Beer Co. and Blue Star Brewing Co.

San Antonio residents Steve Bales and Bria Lattimore are the franchise owners behind the first San Antonio store opening.

“We loved how different Cheba Hut is compared to other sandwich concepts. This isn’t your average sub shop and the fact that Cheba Hut has a full-service bar is a huge differentiator in this space,” said Bales. “The quality of the food speaks for itself and we think that it will be an immediate hit in this market.”

Bales and Lattimore said they were drawn to Cheba Hut because of its relaxed and welcoming vibe.

“We are thrilled to see Cheba Hut expand into San Antonio,” said Cheba Hut chief relationship officer Seth Larsen. “Steve and Bria are the perfect partners for this new location.”

Cheba Hut was originally founded in 1998 and the sandwich “joint” combines locally sourced ingredients with a relaxed and eclectic environment.

Cheba Hut San Antonio will open on June 28 at 11911 Alamo Ranch Pkwy. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

