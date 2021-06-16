Man dies after being struck by truck whose driver passed out at the wheel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a pickup truck who was driving himself to a clinic due to an injury on Tuesday afternoon passed out at the wheel and fatally struck a pedestrian on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson, not far from Interstate 10.

Police said the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on Vance Jackson and was headed to a clinic when he passed out, crossed the southbound lanes of the road, struck a pole and then hit a man.

The man, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 54-year-old Robert Nunez, was standing beside a VIA Transit bus bench before impact, police said.

Nunez ended up pinned between the vehicle and the bench, police said.

He was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, but died just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The condition of the driver, as well as his age and name, was not released by SAPD. It is also unclear what type of injury he had before the crash.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

