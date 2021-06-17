10 people, including 5 children, hospitalized following fire at home in Northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at home in Northwest Bexar County sent 10 people, including five children, to the hospital Thursday morning.

District 7 Fire Chief Kevin Clarkson said a family was trapped in the home when flames erupted around 6:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of Dublin Field, located in a neighborhood near Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

Everyone was evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, but the house was fully engulfed in flames, he said. There were reports that people had to jump from the second story to escape, he added.

Five children and five adults were taken to area hospitals for either burns or smoke inhalation. They are all in stable condition, he said.

The homeowner and their extended family were inside the home at the time, according to Clarkson.

It is believed that the fire started on the second floor of the home. The Bexar County Fire Marshall is determining the cause.

Multiple entities were called in to help, including the Helotes Fire Department.

