KSAT Q&A: Pediatric infectious disease specialist answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine for kids

SAN ANTONIO – Following are three takeaways from Dr. Tess Barton’s visit with Myra Arthur and Tim Gerber on the KSAT 12 6′Clock News on Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccine for kids:
- Myocarditis concerns leading to hesitancy among parents considering vaccination for children-
- Dr. Tess Barton says myocarditis can be caused by various conditions, including the common cold in some cases, and heart complications caused by COVID infection can be more severe
- MRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna appear to be holding up well against the Delta variant, but specific research on the effectiveness of the vaccines against that variant in kids is not available