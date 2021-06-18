Murder suspect indicted for fatally shooting man told police he was ‘high on acid’

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting a person while he was “high on acid” late last year has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Imond Martise Woods, 22, has been indicted for murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of DeShaun Adriel Moorer.

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 27, 2020, Woods “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Moorer by shooting him with a deadly weapon (firearm).”

The incident happened at a Northeast Side apartment complex in the 13100 block of E. Loop 1604 N., near Pat Booker Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness called the police after he heard gunshots and found an injured man lying on the floor inside an apartment unit. The man, Moorer, had been shot in the chest, police said.

Moorer was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died just one day later.

The witness told police that he heard yelling in the unit before a gunshot was fired. The witness said he did not see anyone leave the apartment.

Moorer was the only person inside the unit, police said. Near him, officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun, along with a spent 9mm casing and a live 9mm bullet.

Police said at least one bullet hole was found on the wall near Moorer.

The affidavit states that police contacted the apartment complex’s office, who said Woods was renting the apartment but was subleasing it to other people.

As officers searched the apartment, the affidavit states, Woods was arrested in Universal City for driving while intoxicated, failure to stop and render aid, and failure to stop and give information.

Investigators said he crashed his car into other vehicles “just minutes” after the shooting.

Woods was interviewed by authorities while at the Bexar County Jail, police said.

The affidavit states that he admitted to the shooting, “but he claimed to have no knowledge of how he did it because he was high on acid.”

