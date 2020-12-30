Murder suspect didn’t remember shooting man because he was ‘high on acid,’ Live Oak police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting a person while he was “high on acid” has been arrested, according to Live Oak police.

Imond Martise Woods, 22, has been charged with murder following the incident on Sunday at a Northeast Side apartment complex in the 13100 block of E. Loop 1604 N., near Pat Booker Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness called the police after he heard gunshots and found an injured man lying on the floor inside an apartment unit. The man had been shot in the chest, police said.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died on Monday.

The witness told police that he heard yelling in the unit before a gunshot was fired. The witness said he did not see anyone leave the apartment.

The victim was the only person inside the unit, police said. Near him, officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun, along with a spent 9mm casing and a live 9mm bullet.

Police said at least one bullet hole was found on the wall near the victim.

The affidavit states that police contacted the apartment complex’s office, who said Woods was renting the apartment but was subleasing it to other people.

As officers searched the apartment, the affidavit states, Woods was arrested in Universal City for driving while intoxicated, failure to stop and render aid, and failure to stop and give information.

Investigators said he crashed his car into other vehicles “just minutes” after the shooting.

Woods was interviewed by authorities while at the Bexar County Jail, police said.

The affidavit states that he admitted to the shooting, “but he claimed to have no knowledge of how he did it because he was high on acid.”

