32 Luby’s cafeterias in Texas to remain open after sale to entrepreneur Calvin Gin

SAN ANTONIO – After more than a year of rumors of closings and re-openings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the fate of Luby’s has been determined.

The iconic cafeteria restaurant business was sold Monday to a newly formed affiliate of entrepreneur Calvin Gin, which intends to keep the restaurants open.

According to a news release, the purchase by the Gin affiliate includes 32 of the existing Texas locations of Luby’s restaurants and ownership of the Luby’s Cafeteria brand. Five of those restaurants are in San Antonio.

Plans are to offer almost more than 1,000 employees positions to remain at their current restaurants, the news release said.

“We are so pleased to be able to acquire the operation of these Luby’s Cafeteria stores, one of the iconic brands in the Texas restaurant market. This transaction will allow us to continue serving the many loyal Luby’s customers at these locations and to provide long-term employment opportunities for the many associates currently at these locations,” said Gin, CEO of the affiliate.

Gerald Bodzy, chairman of the board of Luby’s, said, ”I could not be more pleased than to see Calvin Gin, along with many of the existing management team, able to carry on the fine tradition of Luby’s brand of food and service in Texas that dates back to 1947.”

The sale does not include any of the company’s real estate, the Fuddruckers restaurants or the company’s culinary contract service business.

The five San Antonio locations that will remain open include:

Floyd Curl

Fredericksburg Rd.

Las Palmas

West Loop 1604 North

S.E. Military

